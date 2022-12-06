(BIVN) – The eruption of Mauna Loa on the Northeast Rift Zone continued overnight. As officials prepare for the possible loss of a critical cross-island highway should lava from the eruption cut across the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, some more help is on the way from the State of Hawai‘i.
From the Hawaii Department of Defense on Monday:
Governor David Ige and Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara are activating about 20 Hawai‘i National Guard (HING) servicemembers on Monday, December 5, 2022, to assist Hawaii County with the ongoing Mauna Loa eruption on Hawai‘i Island.
The servicemembers will be placed on State Active Duty and will work with law enforcement to support traffic control near the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.
The HING anticipates its servicemembers to remain activated for 30 days; however, that timeframe could be shortened or extended as the situation evolves.
The Hawai‘i National Guard was previously activated in 2014 and 2018 for both Kilauea eruption response operations. The HING is currently comprised of more than 5,600 servicemembers, who stand ready to respond to natural and human caused disasters in our local communities.
