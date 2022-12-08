(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued numerous weather alerts for Hawaiʻi on Thursday, as strong trade winds impact the islands.
- A High Wind Warning is in effect for Big Island summits (gusts up to 70 mph) and leeward Kohala (gusts over 60 mph) until 6 a.m. on Friday. “Strong winds may lead to property damage,” the forecasters said. “Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly.”
- A Wind Advisory is in effect for the remainder of the island, with east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 50 mph.
- A High Surf Advisory is in effect for east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island until 6 p.m. Friday. The large, east swell could produce surf heights of 7 to 10 feet.
- A Fire Weather Watch has been triggered for leeward portions of Hawaiʻi island. “Very dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and low relative humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions on Friday,” the National Weather Service reported. Winds will decrease over the weekend.
