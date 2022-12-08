(BIVN) – All nine Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustees officially began their new terms on the OHA Board at an investiture ceremony held Thursday morning at Kawaiahaʻo Church on Oʻahu.

From the Office of Hawaiian Affairs:

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ trustees elected in 2022 were inducted into their terms of office at an investiture ceremony held this morning at Kawaiahaʻo Church in Honolulu. Newly elected At-Large Trustees Brickwood Galuteria and Keoni Souza, At-Large Trustee John Waiheʻe, Hawaiʻi Island Trustee Mililani Trask, Maui Island Trustee Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey and Oʻahu Trustee Kalei Akaka won election this year. Kauaʻi Island Trustee Dan Ahuna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi Island Trustee Luana Alapa and At-Large Trustee Keliʻi Akina won election in 2020, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic, OHA’s 2020 investiture ceremony was cancelled. In a symbolic show of unity, today’s ceremony marks the first investiture where all nine trustees were inducted together since the first OHA board was established in 1981. With a theme of “Hoʻoulu Lāhui Aloha – To Raise a Beloved Lāhui,” the ceremony was attended by the Royal Benevolent Societies, aliʻi trusts, state and county officials, OHA staff, and beneficiaries. Trustee Lindsey offered remarks at the investiture along with OHA Ka Pouhana / CEO Dr. Sylvia Hussey.