(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi health officials on Friday announced that an updated COVID-19 bivalent vaccine for children as young as six months of age will soon be available. The State has placed orders to supply participating healthcare providers with the new vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for keiki-sized vaccines Thursday, December 8. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to include children ages six months through five years today.

Children ages six months through five years who completed the two dose primary series of Moderna vaccines are eligible for a Moderna bivalent booster two months after their final primary series dose.

Children ages six months through four years who received two of the three doses of Pfizer’s primary series will receive a Pfizer bivalent vaccine as their third primary dose. Children who completed all three doses of Pfizer’s primary series are not yet eligible for a bivalent booster.

Additional eligibility information from the FDA is available here.

“The authorization of these updated bivalent vaccines comes at a good time,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP. “Now young children can get the same protection adults have as families gather for the holidays.”

Initial orders of these updated keiki vaccines are expected to arrive early next week. Healthcare providers can administer the bivalent vaccines as soon as they arrive.

Parents can find information about providers and the services they offer at vaccines.gov or by visiting the vaccine finder map.