(BIVN) – The latest episode of volcanic activity on Mauna Loa is nearly paused, however scientists still see a few signs that suggest the eruption “may still be active”. Emergency officials say no communities are at risk.

Fissure 3, the dominant vent on the Northeast Rift Zone during the latest eruption, displayed only residual incandescence and no lava movement during a Monday morning overflight by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. However, as the scientists were leaving, “the field crew heard small explosions accompanied by sprays of spatter from the west end of the fissure 3 (F3) vent.”

All lava flows associated with the eruption have stalled and are inactive. Volcanic tremor is no longer detectable, suggesting subsurface fluid movement has ceased.

Inflation continues at the summit and Northeast Rift Zone. “The significance of the continuing inflation while the flow field is inactive is not yet clear,” the USGS HVO wrote. “It is common for eruptions to wax and wane or pause completely, but none of the eight recorded eruptions from Mauna Loa’s Northeast Rift Zone returned to high eruption rates after those rates decreased significantly.”

The current Volcano Alert Level for Mauna Loa remains at WATCH / ORANGE.

From the USGS HVO report issued at 9:35 a.m. HST: