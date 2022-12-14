(BIVN) – There were 1,191 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 1,371 cases reported last week. Of those, 135 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, a slight increase from the 105 cases reported last week.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 70 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 27 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 26 cases

96740 (Kona) – 29 cases

96743 (Waimea/Kohala) – 14 cases

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 5.4%, an increase compared to the 3.8% reported the week before.