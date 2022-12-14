(BIVN) – Eruptive activity has not resumed at the summit of Kīlauea, scienstists say, even though new lava was observed Wednesday at the previosuly crusted-over lava lake in Halemaʻumaʻu.

The Volcano Alert Level for Kilauea remains at ADVISORY and the Aviation Color Code remains at YELLOW.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory offered this explanation on Wednesday in a 5 p.m. status report: