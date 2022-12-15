(BIVN) – The Ka‘ula Gulch Bridge in ‘Ō‘ōkala is closed for repairs, and the work is estimated to be completed by March 2023.

The County of Hawaiʻi on Thursday reported the Old Māmalahoa Highway bridge had to be closed after a vehicle accident caused damage to the bridge railings. The closure will be in place until the wooden railings are replaced.

“A detour can be accessed at the Old Mamalahoa Highway, along the eastern entrance from Highway 19 near mile marker 29,” the County stated in a news release. “Road closure signs and barricades will be constructed near the bridge.”

“The Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience the repairs may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding,” the news release said.