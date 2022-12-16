(BIVN) – Both lanes of Kalanianaʻole Street in Keaukaha are now open to traffic, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works announced on Friday.

“We’re excited to be able to reopen both lanes of Kalanianaʻole Street after years of reconstruction,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “Our administration promised the Keaukaha community we’d be done by the end of the year, and thanks to the leadership of our DPW crews and the contractor, we were able to deliver on that promise.”

Officials reminded motorists that the construction project remains ongoing, and that they should continue to drive cautiously through the project limits.

“This road is a vital resource for many on the east side, particularly the residents of Keaukaha, and we’re proud that we took the time to get it right so that it will be a lasting piece of critical infrastructure for years to come,” Mayor Roth said.

The Department of Public Works thanked the community of Keaukaha for their patience during the lengthy reconstruction project.