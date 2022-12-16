(BIVN) – A magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred off Maui on Friday, at a depth of 8 miles (13 km) below sea level.

The quake was located 19 miles south southwest of Hana, Maui in the ʻAlenuihāhā Channel that the separates island of Hawaiʻi and the island of Maui. Over 100 people reported feeling the earthquake within the first two hours of the occurrence.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a statement saying the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes.

“This earthquake is probably related to a crustal readjustment related to Haleakalā volcano and is not related to volcanic activity,” the USGS statement said.

No tsunami was generated by the earthquake, and officials said no damage to buildings or infrastructure was expected, based on the earthquake intensity.

Aftershocks are possible in the coming days to weeks, officials added.