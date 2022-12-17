(BIVN) – A number of alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service ahead of a kona low storm that is expected to arrive to Hawaiʻi on Sunday.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire island of Hawaiʻi, and will be in effect as of Sunday morning through late Monday night.

A High Wind Watch has also been issued, as very strong winds are expected to affect the state, “with the strongest winds occurring over and downwind of the terrain in the areas typically referred to as windward locations,” forecasters said.

For the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, a High Wind Warning will be in effect, with “southwest to west winds 45 to 55 mph, increasing to 70 to 100 mph Sunday night through Tuesday.” Also, a Winter Storm Watch has been issue, as heavy snow will be possible for the summits above 12,500 feet. Total snow accumulations of greater than 6 inches will be possible.

The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency issued this news release ahead of the storm on Saturday: