(BIVN) – An area of West Hawaiʻi was under a Flash Flood Warning on Monday, as heavy rain associated with a kona low is impacting the Big Island.

Forecasters say some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Kapaʻau, Puʻuanahulu, Holualoa, Honalo, Kalaoa, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kainaliu, Kahaluʻu-Keauhou, Kealakekua, Puakō, Hōnaunau, Kawaihae, Waimea, Kohala Ranch, Waipiʻo Valley, Waimanu Valley and Pololu Valley.

From the National Weather Service at 11 a.m. HST:

At 11:04 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling over the west side of the Big Island. The highest of rain rates were 1 to 2 inches per hour over the South Kohala and North Kona Districts. This rain is occurring over ground saturated from earlier rainfall. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially along the Kohala Mountain Road, Highway 190 near Mile Mark 5 and 6, and Puako.

The warning will be in pace until 1:30 p.m. HST.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire island of Hawaiʻi, as does a High Wind Warning. Periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms will be possible through tonight. “Although individual showers will tend to move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for training cells will lead to increased potential for flash flooding,” the National Weather Service said.

For the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, blizzard-like conditions are keeping a Winter Storm Warning in place. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 inches are expected, with winds gusting as high as 100 mph.

A Gale Warning is in effect for the waters surrounding Hawaiʻi. A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring, forectasers say.