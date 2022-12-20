(BIVN) – The swell that is brining “dangerously large breaking waves of 30 to 40 feet” to north and west-facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauai, Oʻahu, Molokai, and Maui is also bringing warning level surf to West Hawaiʻi.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a High Surf Warning for the Kona and Kohala coasts of the Big Island. The waves will not be as high as it is on the other islands, however forecasters are still predicting surf will peak at 10 to 14 feet this afternoon, then gradually lower to 8 to 12 feet Wednesday.

“Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents leading to the potential for impacts to coastal properties, infrastructure, and vulnerable coastal roadways,” the NWS said. “Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches.”

The warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. HST on Wednesday.