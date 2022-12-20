(BIVN) – A thick blanket of snow covered the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa volcanoes on Tuesday morning, following a day of statewide severe weather associated with a passing kona low storm system.

The Winter Storm Warning is no longer in effect for the Big Island summits, however a High Wind Warning remains in effect. The National Weather Service says west winds of 50 to 80 mph, with localized gusts over 100 mph, are possible. “Winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous,” the NWS said. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.”

At 10:54 a.m. on Tuesday, a 107 mph wind gust was recorded at the summit, according to online data posted by the Mauna Kea Weather Center.

Webcams show the Maunakea summit observatories surrounded by white. The new fissures created by the recent eruption of Mauna Loa have been coated with a thin layer of snow, as well.

As of Tuesday morning, the Maunakea Summit Access Road is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at an elevation of 9,200 feet due to hazardous driving conditions, rangers say.