(BIVN) – Power has been restored to all customers impacted by the recent kona low storm on Hawaiʻi island.

Hawaiian Electric on Saturday said crews from the Big Island, O‘ahu and Maui worked through the night to complete repairs and restore power to the remaining customers in Waipiʻo Valley and pocket outages in the Honoka‘a area.

On Friday, the County announced it was closing the shelter at the Honokaʻa Sport Complex, after roads were cleared and utility repairs were progressing. It was at first estimated that about 650 customers in the Ahualoa and Kukuihaele area “will not have their service restored until after Christmas, possibly not until the middle of next week”.

“Customers who are still without power are asked to call the company’s Trouble Line at (808) 969-6666,” a Hawaiian Electric news release stated. “Some customers must repair damage to their property before service can safely be restored.”