(BIVN) – The five-acre wildfire that was sparked by lightning in a remote area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has been fully extinguished.

The National Park Service says the Hilina Pali fire was declared 100% contained at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 23rd. Fire fighters continued to mop up hot spots, patrol the fire edge, extinguish burning vegetation and backhaul equipment through the afternoon.

From the National Park Service:

The fire burned through remnant dryland ‘ōhiʻa trees and native shrubs in a remote wilderness area dominated by alien grasses that can promote fire spread and increase fire severity, contributing to the loss of native species in the area. Park staff spotted a plume of smoke at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday below Hilina Pali Lookout at the 2,000-foot elevation. Lightning from the recent storm sparked the fire, a rare occurrence in the park and throughout Hawaiʻi. Most wildfires in Hawaiʻi are caused by humans.

Hilina Pali Road, Kaʻaha Trail and the Hilina Pali Lookout have ben reopened.