(BIVN) – The five-acre wildfire that was sparked by lightning in a remote area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has been fully extinguished.
The National Park Service says the Hilina Pali fire was declared 100% contained at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 23rd. Fire fighters continued to mop up hot spots, patrol the fire edge, extinguish burning vegetation and backhaul equipment through the afternoon.
From the National Park Service:
The fire burned through remnant dryland ‘ōhiʻa trees and native shrubs in a remote wilderness area dominated by alien grasses that can promote fire spread and increase fire severity, contributing to the loss of native species in the area.
Park staff spotted a plume of smoke at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday below Hilina Pali Lookout at the 2,000-foot elevation. Lightning from the recent storm sparked the fire, a rare occurrence in the park and throughout Hawaiʻi. Most wildfires in Hawaiʻi are caused by humans.
Hilina Pali Road, Kaʻaha Trail and the Hilina Pali Lookout have ben reopened.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - With the fire extinguished, officials have reopened Hilina Pali Road, Kaʻaha Trail and the Hilina Pali Lookout.