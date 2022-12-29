(BIVN) – An incoming west-northwest swell will bring advisory-level surf to West Hawaiʻi shores through Friday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory, which will be in effect until 6 a.m. HST on Saturday.

Surf will be on the rise Thursday night, reaching up to 7 to 10 feet on Friday, before declining Friday evening.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says area from Upolu Point in North Kohala through South Kona will be impacted. “Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by Ocean Safety Officials,” the civil defense message stated.