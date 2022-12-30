(BIVN) – A swarm of small earthquakes beneath Kīlauea caldera on Friday evening prompted the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory to issue an information statement.

Kīlauea is not erupting and there is no indication that resumption of eruptive activity is imminent, scientists say. The USGS added that “there are no signs of significant activity in either of Kīlaueaʻs rift zones or on Mauna Loa.”

Approximately 25 earthquakes were recorded between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. HST. The quakes were less than magnitude 2, and located about 1 mile below the surface of the volcano. “The swarm seems to be diminishing at this time, but activity may pick up again,” the USGS said.

“These earthquakes are typical as the summit of Kīlauea repressurizes after the end of the last eruption,” the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated. “The earthquakes are generally dispersed beneath and around the south side of Halemaʻumaʻu. Overall, the summit of Kīlauea has been gradually inflating since the 28th of November.”