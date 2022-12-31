(BIVN) – This week, the Hawaiʻi Police Department offered a few reminders about the rules for legal use of fireworks ahead of the New years holiday.

“Hawaiʻi state law dictates that anyone purchasing, possessing, storing, setting off, igniting or discharging aerial devices, display fireworks or articles pyrotechnic without a valid pyrotechnic permit may face Class C felony charges resulting in a five-year term of imprisonment if convicted,” the police news release stated. “Please remember that anyone igniting aerial pyrotechnic displays risk not only their life but also the lives of loved ones nearby and potentially neighbors as well.”

The police provided these details:

When/what fireworks are allowed:

The use of fireworks is permitted from 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022, until 1 a.m. New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Residents who want to set off fireworks must pay a permit fee of $25, available from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, which allows an adult to purchase 5,000 individual firecrackers.

Common fireworks allowed without a permit include:

cylindrical fountains

cone fountains

wheels

illuminating torches and colored fire

dipped sticks

sparklers

salutes

When/what fireworks are NOT allowed:

It’s illegal to set off fireworks:

At any time outside the specified time period on New Year’s Eve.

In any school building or on any school grounds without authorization from school officials.

Within 1,000 feet of any hospital, convalescent home, care home for the elderly, church where services are held, zoo, animal hospital or shelter.

Prohibited fireworks include:

jumping jacks

flying pigs

rockets

helicopters

satellites

roman candles

mines

shells

aerial luminary devices, also known as sky lanterns.

Hawai‘i Police Department reminds residents that it’s also illegal to:

Extract the explosive or pyrotechnic contents from any fireworks.

Throw ignited fireworks at, into, or from a moving vehicle.

Have anyone under the age of 18 purchase, possess or ignite any fireworks unless they are under the immediate supervision and control of their parents or an authorized adult.

Fireworks safety tips for pets:

With HPD managing County of Hawai‘i Animal Control Services, the following safety tips are offered for pet owners regarding New Year’s Eve fireworks:

Keep your pet secured inside. Pets tied up outside can panic due to the loud noise and may break their tie-out or jump over a fence to escape the noise.

Make sure your pet is microchipped, to help increase the chances of reunification. Go to Found.org to register your pet’s microchip.

Thunder shirts, favorite treats, and crating, are all ways to help keep your pet calm. Check with your veterinarian about anxiety medications for your dog.

Check your yard for fireworks debris before allowing pets to explore the area.

“The Hawai‘i Police Department asks the public to please kokua this holiday season by following the rules regarding fireworks to reduce the risk of injuries to people and pets alike,” the police news release concluded. “Police officers will be enforcing the fireworks law and looking for violators. Violators are subject to a fine of up to $500.”