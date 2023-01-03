(BIVN) – Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital announced that it has welcomed its first baby of the year early in the morning on Sunday, January 1.

Baby girl Kālenakū Līliaʻanuhea Kaiwa was born at 2:06 a.m. on January 1st to mother Tory Jones and father Kahi Kaiwa.

“Congratulations to the Jones-Kaiwa family and welcome to beautiful Kālenakū Līliaʻanuhea!” the Waimea hospital said.