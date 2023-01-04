(BIVN) – The body of a man was recovered from the Wailuku River on Wednesday, following a fatal jump from the Puʻueo Bridge in Hilo.

From a police news release:

Hawai‘i Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation after a man reportedly jumped to his death off the Puueo Bridge, in Downtown Hilo on Wednesday evening, January 4, 2023.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Puueo Bridge in Hilo, after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.

Responding personnel located the man’s lifeless body and Hawai‘i Fire Department rescue personnel assisted in recovering the remains from the water.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives responded to the scene to continue this investigation.

The victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week to determine the exact cause of death.

The identity of the victim, believed to be a male in his early 70s, is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375 or email Kimo.Keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov.