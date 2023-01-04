(BIVN) – Construction on water system improvements planned for Hawaiian Home Lands in Kaʻū is set to begin next week.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands on Wednesday announced that work on the County of Hawai‘i Department of Water Supply Public Water System #108 – Waiʻōhinu-Naʻalehu – is set to begin on Monday, January 9, 2023, and is anticipated to conclude at the end of the year.

“The improvements include the construction of a 100,000-gallon water storage tank and appurtenances,” a DHHL news release stated. “A water filling station with a spigot will also be placed in the Kamāʻoa subdivision on Hawaiian Home Lands.”

DHHL says the public “should expect construction materials and work crews along South Point Road throughout the construction period.”

The project contractor is Isemoto Contracting Co., Ltd.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 13, 2022, for the first phase of the project that will ultimately connect the newly built DHHL water storage and distribution system to the improved water system.