(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano began erupting on Thursday at approximately 4:34 p.m. HST. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says it “detected glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images indicating that the eruption has resumed within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.”

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory elevated Kīlauea’s volcano alert level from WATCH to WARNING and its aviation color code from ORANGE to RED “as this eruption and associated hazards are evaluated”, a USGS notice stated.

“The opening phases of eruptions are dynamic,” scientists said. “Webcam imagery shows fissures at the base of Halemaʻumaʻu crater generating lava flows on the surface of the crater floor. The activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses.”

“Kīlauea caldera eruptions may continue for a long period of time without threatening people or property beyond the immediate summit of the volcano,” the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency stated. “HVO scientists will continue to monitor the eruption and provide guidance on the threat caused by any changes in activity. The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) and Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency are in contact with the experts at HVO and will advise the public of any safety concerns.”