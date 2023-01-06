(BIVN) – Following Thursday evening’s dramatic resumption of the eruption at the Kīlauea summit, the USGS on Friday lowered the volcano alert level from WARNING to WATCH, and the aviation color code from RED to ORANGE.

The ongoing eruption remains confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, and scientists say there is no indication of activity migrating elsewhere on Kīlauea volcano.

The alert level change was warranted because no infrastructure is threatened by the eruption, and the initial high lava effusion rates are declining, the USGS says.

USGS says the aviation color code is being lowered from RED to ORANGE because there is currently “no threat of significant volcanic ash emission into the atmosphere outside of the hazardous closed area within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.”

From remarks by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Friday morning: