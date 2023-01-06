(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced on Thursday that a Puna man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that occurred on Christmas Day in Leilani Estates.

From the prosecuting attorney’s news release:

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Puna man, 33 year-old Sione Sipinga, was charged in relation to a shooting that took place on Christmas Day in the Leilani Estates Subdivision.

Sipinga is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Friday afternoon. He remains in custody in lieu of $175,100.00 bail.

As the Complaint alleges, Sipinga was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (firing and/or discharged a firearm aimed at another person(s)), Carrying or Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony, Carrying or Possessing a Loaded Firearm on a Public Highway, Reckless Endangering in the First Degree, and Ownership or Possession Prohibited. Attempted Murder in the Second Degree carries a sentence of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was initiated by Puna Patrol and the felony investigation was led by Detective Jeremy Kubojiri, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, with assistance from members of the Area I Special Enforcement Unit, VICE Section, and Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department.

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.