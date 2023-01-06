(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Friday announced upcoming youth sports programs for Track & Field, T-Ball, Coach Pitch baseball league, and Age Group Boys’ Basketball.

From the Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation:

Two-track meets will be held in February for East and West Hawai‘i youth. The Age Group meeting will be held on Saturday, February 4, and the Exponent meeting will be held on Saturday, February 18. On both dates, events will be held simultaneously at 9:00 a.m. at the Waiākea High School Ken Yamase Stadium and the Konawaena High School Oval Track. All meets will consist of field and running events for youth 6-14 years old.

Pre-registration by January 20 is required. For a complete list of age group events and the registration packet, please visit (this website). Please call Darrell Yamamoto at (808) 961-8735.

In East Hawai‘i, T-Ball and Coach Pitch baseball leagues will begin in February. An organizational meeting will be held for coaches and team representatives at Edith Kanaka‘ole Tennis Stadium in Hilo on January 10 at 5:00 p.m. This meeting is mandatory for all teams interested in participating in the upcoming league. The Co-ed Age Group T-Ball division will accommodate participants 5-6 years old. The Coach Pitch division will accommodate participants 7-8 years old. The age cut-off date is May 1. For more information, please call Darrell Yamamoto at (808) 961-8735.

In the North and South Kohala and Hāmākua districts, Age Group Boys’ Basketball will also begin in February. The league will consist of three age groups: 8-10 years old, 11-12 years old, and 13-14 years old. The age cut-off date is May 1. A mandatory organizational meeting will be held on Thursday, January 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Spencer Kalani Schutte District Park in Waimea. For more information, please call Jesse Liwai at (808) 217-6074.