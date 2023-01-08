(BIVN) – A federal proposal to designate critical habitat in Hawaiʻi for the federally threatened ʻiʻiwi has been published in latest The Environmental Notice.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is eyeing 275,647 acres of federal, state, and private lands to help conservation efforts to manage and protect the native bird, which listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

According to the notice published in the Federal Register, the proposed critical habitat designation will be seven units, including four on Hawaiʻi island. The units are:

(1) Alaka‘i Plateau

(2) Kula

(3) East Haleakala

(4) Windward Hawai‘i

(5) Ka‘u

(6) South Kona

(7) North Kona

A virtual public scoping meeting will be held during the scoping period on February 10, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service: