(BIVN) – Emergency officials say the siren that sounded in Hilo at 5 a.m. on Monday, January 9th, was a false alarm.

“The siren sounding heard in the Hilo area earlier this morning was due to a malfunctioning siren. There is no emergency,” stated a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense. “I repeat, the siren sounding heard in the Hilo area was due to a malfunctioning siren.”

Hawaii State Emergency Management Agency and Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency are investigating the cause of this false siren sounding, officials say.