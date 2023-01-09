Big Island Video News

Warning Siren Sounds False Alarm In Hilo
by Big Island Video News
HILO, Hawaiʻi - State officials are investigating the cause of this false siren sounding that occurred on Monday morning.

(BIVN) – Emergency officials say the siren that sounded in Hilo at 5 a.m. on Monday, January 9th, was a false alarm.

“The siren sounding heard in the Hilo area earlier this morning was due to a malfunctioning siren. There is no emergency,” stated a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense. “I repeat, the siren sounding heard in the Hilo area was due to a malfunctioning siren.”

Hawaii State Emergency Management Agency and Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency are investigating the cause of this false siren sounding, officials say.