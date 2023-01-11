(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Warning for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, as well as a High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores.
Unlike the smaller Hawaiian islands, the Big Island is not expected to see the 50 feet waves generated by the “significant northwest swell” that is building down the island chain today.
Instead, waves will reach up to 8 to 12 feet in Kona and leeward Kohala.
For north-facing shores, forecasters say surf will build to 10 to 15 feet this afternoon, then to 18 to 22 feet Thursday.
According to the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, the following are issued:
- Expect waves to surge and sweep across beaches and coastal areas.
- Secure property and vessels prior to impacts.
- Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by Ocean Safety Officials.
- Beaches and roads may be closed without notice.
