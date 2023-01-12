(BIVN) – There were 1,343 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 1,316 cases reported the week before. Of those, 152 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, a small increase compared to the 148 reported the week before.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eight (8) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 111 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 33 cases

96771 (Puna mauka/Mountain View) – 12 cases

96778 (Puna makai/Pāhoa) – 25 cases

96740 (Kona) – 23 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 12 cases

96743 (Waimea/Kohala) – 11 cases

96727 (Hāmākua/Honokaʻa) – 11 cases

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week remained at 5.2%, from the 4.9% that was reported the week before.