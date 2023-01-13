(BIVN) – The National Park Service has announced the five entrance fee-free days for its three, fee-charging national parks in Hawaiʻi. The NPS has also announced the 2023 Tri-Park Pass is now available.

The three fee-charging parks are Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park, and Haleakalā National Park.

There will be free admittance to all national parks on:

January 16 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

– Martin Luther King, Jr. Day April 22 – First Day of National Park Week

– First Day of National Park Week August 4 – Great American Outdoors Day

– Great American Outdoors Day September 23 – National Public Lands Day

– National Public Lands Day November 11 – Veterans Day

The 2023 Tri-Park Pass provides a full year of admission to the three, fee-charging parks in Hawaiʻi. “The popular pass has a new lehua mamo (yellow ʻōhiʻa flower) design and can be purchased for $55 from the entrance stations at any of three parks,” the NPS says.

The pass is not available online.

The NPS adds:

Other passes offered by the National Park Service include the annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass which allows unlimited access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks, for the passholder and companions accompanying them. There are also free or discounted passes available for currently serving members of the U.S. military and their dependents, military veterans, Gold Star Families, fourth grade students, disabled citizens, and senior citizens.

Visitation to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has increased in recent days due to the resumption of the eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano.