(BIVN) – A sixth emergency relief period has been declared by Governor Josh Green, with the intention of relieving food insecurity in Hawaiʻi during the COVID pandemic. Officials say this will be the final extension of the proclamation.

From the State of Hawaiʻi news release:

Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits, in keeping with ongoing federal COVID relief efforts. The emergency proclamation continues through the next sixty days. However the federal government passed the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act and established that the Emergency Allotments for the benefit month of February 2023 will be the last month for the SNAP Emergency Allotments. “Hawai‘i’s families are heavily burdened by economic impacts of the pandemic as well as inflation and these additional SNAP benefits ensure access to nutritious food,” said Gov. Green. For qualifying households, SNAP is a lifeline to food and nutritional support that also assists people transitioning from public assistance to independent living. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Benefit, Employment and Support Services Division (BESSD) administers SNAP. The department has been committed to advocating the importance of food security for individuals and households in the islands throughout the public health emergency. The U.S. Department of Agriculture manages SNAP, which is the largest food nutrition assistance initiative in the nation. Recipients of SNAP and Financial Assistance Programs are required to renew their eligibility annually in order for most households to continue to receive benefits. Documents for recertification and renewal can be uploaded here.

For more information, about applications and renewals, please call the toll-free Public Assistance Information Line at 1-855-643-1643.

On Hawaiʻi island, DHS contracts with the The Food Basket (Hilo: 808-933-6030, Kona: 808-322-1418) to provide information and basic assistance with SNAP applications as well as referrals to other food sources.