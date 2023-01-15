(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for west facing shores of the Big Island through Sunday afternoon.

“A large, long-period northwest swell (310 degrees) will continue to produce elevated surf along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through tonight,” the forecasters said. “In addition, the surf will be near the High Surf Advisory threshold along the west facing shores of the Big Island today.”

The advisory stretches from Upolu Point in North Kohala to South Kona beaches, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said in a morning radio message. “Expect strong breaking waves and currents making swimming dangerous,” the HCCS stated. “Heed all advice from ocean safety officials.”