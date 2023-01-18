(BIVN) – There were 1,068 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 1,343 cases reported the week before. Of those, 141 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, a decrease compared to the 152 reported the week before.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are six (6) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.
- 96720 (Hilo) – 123 cases
- 96749 (Keaʻau) – 30 cases
- 96778 (Puna makai/Pāhoa) – 23 cases
- 96750 (Kealakekua) – 11 cases
- 96740 (Kona) – 23 cases
- 96738 (Waikoloa) – 11 cases
The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was at 4.1%, down from the 5.2% that was reported the week before.
