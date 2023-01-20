(BIVN) – Hawai‘i County officials are urging residents living in windward areas and who rely on water catchment systems “to use their water wisely due to the dry weather and display courtesy when using public water spigot sites.”

The windward side of Hawaiʻi island is experiencing prolonged dry conditions. The current U.S. Drought Monitor map has Puna and Hilo under D1, Moderate Drought conditions. The remainder of Hawaiʻi island is D0, Abnormally Dry. In a summary, the Monitor wrote that on the Big Island, “catchment supplies are running out and pastures are not growing so ranchers have been forced to haul water.”

From the County:

Individuals seeking to refill their depleted personal catchment tanks have reported long wait times at some of the County’s water spigot sites, all of which are limited to gathering potable water. Also, due to the increased demand for water hauling, commercial water haulers have experienced extended delays when refilling at the designated fill stations, impacting their ability to provide timely service to customers.

“We’re asking for the public’s patience and cooperation at the spigot sites,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “We’re also advising those with catchment systems to use management practices and conserve their water as best they can until this extended dry period is over.”

The Department of Water Supply is offering the following household tips and practices to use water wisely:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes.

Check toilets, faucets, and pipes for leaks; repair all water leaks promptly.

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth.

Reduce showering times.

Use water-saving devices like low-flow fixtures and timers whenever possible.

Use a broom instead of a water hose when gathering leaves and grass clippings.

Water spigot areas, according to County law, “shall be for the loading of water only. All other use and activity shall be strictly prohibited.”