(BIVN) – Two fluid leaks that occurred at a Maunakea telescope operated by the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy (IfA) are under investigation.

The University of Hawaiʻi says it is looking into the leaks from the chilling system of the UH 88 inch observatory, and in a Saturday news release said the IfA is “not able to confirm at this time that the leak was contained within the facility.”

The university says it has notified the Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

From UH news release: