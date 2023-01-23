(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth appeared before a joint meeting of the Hawaiʻi House Finance Committee and the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Monday, offering a perspective from Hawaiʻi County as the 2023 legislative session gets underway.

Joining Mayor Roth were Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, and Kauai Managing Director Mike Dahilig on behalf of Mayor Derek Kawakami.

Mayor Roth told the lawmakers that his operational priorities are: