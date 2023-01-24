(BIVN) – 10 local nonprofits across the State of Hawaiʻi, including the Waikōloa Dry Forest Initiative and Salvation Army on Hawaiʻi island, have been gifted $100,000 by Hilton Grand Vacations.

The gift will support the Waikōloa Dry Forest Initiative efforts to protect native Hawaiian dry forest, and help the Salvation Army provide emergency disaster relief on Hawaiʻi Island. Its part of the Hilton Grand Vacations’ HGV Serves corporate social responsibility platform “focused on partnering with organizations that prioritize serving homelessness, youth development, disaster relief, veterans and sustainability.”

According to a Hilton news release:

The selected organizations will receive funds to advance their efforts around Hilton Grand Vacations' core HGV Serves pillars. "Our local team members and owners share a deep commitment to serving and giving back to the communities where we live, work and vacation," said Jeff Bernier, senior vice president managing director – APAC & Hawai'i. "We are proud to support these impactful organizations that are working hard every day to shape a thriving future for Hawai'i."

The 10 local nonprofit recipients are:

Statewide

Aloha United Way to support resources that advance the well-being of individuals in Hawai‘i.

to support resources that advance the well-being of individuals in Hawai‘i. Sustainable Coastlines Hawai‘i to support efforts that inspire communities to care for Hawai‘i coastlines through educational programs and organized beach cleanups.

to support efforts that inspire communities to care for Hawai‘i coastlines through educational programs and organized beach cleanups. Kupu to support opportunities for youth in the communities via service, learning and environmental stewardship and make a positive impact across Hawaiʻi and the Pacific region.

Oʻahu

Hale Kipa to support its efforts to provide residential, outreach and foster care services to youth and their families on O‘ahu, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island.

to support its efforts to provide residential, outreach and foster care services to youth and their families on O‘ahu, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island. Waikīkī Community Center to support its efforts to invest in the education and wellbeing of keiki, kūpuna and community.

Hawaiʻi Island

Waikōloa Dry Forest Initiative to support its efforts to protect, promote and restore native Hawaiian dry forest through education and native tree planting programs.

to support its efforts to protect, promote and restore native Hawaiian dry forest through education and native tree planting programs. Salvation Army to provide resources for its emergency assistance and disaster relief efforts on Hawai‘i Island.

Maui

Ka Hale A Ke Ola to support its shelter programs and operations for homeless individuals and families and provide safe temporary housing on Maui.

to support its shelter programs and operations for homeless individuals and families and provide safe temporary housing on Maui. Pacific Whale Foundation to support its efforts to protect the ocean through science and advocacy and inspire environmental stewardship, including its Research, Education and Conservation programs.

Kauaʻi