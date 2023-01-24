(BIVN) – The full lineup of events and demonstrations has been set for the 30th anniversary of the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival, set for Saturday, February 4th.

A news release from event organizers also featured the 2023 event artwork (seen above), “Mejiro and Cherry Blossoms”, by Kona artist Laurel Oglesby. “The pastel was the winning art among a field of 13 chosen by the festival committee,” the news release stated. “Depicting a bird locally seen flitting among cherry blossoms, the painting has been reproduced on a limited number of collector posters available for $10 at Waimea Arts Council’s Firehouse Gallery.”

Here is the rundown of festival activities:

Church Row Park – Hwy. 19

Historical Cherry Tree Display: Waimea Lions’ Club offers a pictorial history of the cherry trees and serves as the festival’s official Lost and Found station. T-shirt sales.

Parker Ranch Center – Hwy. 19

Festival Entertainment Stage: In the Centerʻs back parking lot. 9 a.m. blessing opens festival with introduction of dignitaties including the Japan Consul General Yutaka Aoki. Entertainment until 3 p.m. features a join-in bon dance, Chinese lion dance, Darlene Ahuna, The Just Us Band, Grass Fed Longorns, Johnny Ness and the Rockness Monster,Taishoji Taiko and more. Also, entertainment throughout Center.

Mana Christian Ohana Church – (Former Kahilu Town Hall) Behind Parker Ranch Center

Ka Hui Kapa Apana O Waimea Quilt Show: Also sales of quilt patterns, sewing novelties and craft fair.

Historic Spencer House – (Next to Waimea Center) Hwy. 19

Japanese Collectibles: View a display of vintage kimono, obi and collection of kokeshi dolls, plus learn about the 1840 Spencer House.

Waimea Center – Hwy. 19

KTA Super Stores Waimea: Food sampling till 1p.m.

Keck Observatory – Hwy. 19

Telescope Viewing: See our nearest star, the Sun! West Hawaii Astronomy Club and Keck Observatory provides solar telescopes 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Waimea Historic Corner – Hwys. 19/190 intersection

Firehouse Gallery Activities: Waimea Arts Council presents “30th Annual Cherry Blossom Art Exhibition” with originals and prints for sale, including the new and past festival posters for $10. Hands-on cherry blossom art for all ages, materials provided, outside chalk drawing.

Pukalani Stables – Pukalani Road

Kamuela Farmers Market: Sales of local produce, goods and food booths. Chef demos 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., lion dance 10:15 a.m., bon dance 11 a.m.

According to the news release:

Presented by the county’s department of parks and recreation and community members, the festival marks the blooming of the historic cherry trees at Church Row Park and celebrates the age-old Japanese tradition of hanami, which translates to “cherry blossom viewing party.” After a seasonal winter chill, the trees typically are blooming in early February.

Event organizers say attendees should look for the new pink banners in town identifying festival venues. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.