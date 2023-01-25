(BIVN) – A High Surf Warning has been issued for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, and a High Surf Advisory is also in place for north-facing shores, as another large swell builds across the Hawaiian Islands today.

The extra large northwest (300-320 degree) swell will hold through Thursday, the National Weather Service says, “producing extremely dangerous surf and overwash conditions along many north and west facing shorelines.”

Once again, the islands to the northwest of Hawaiʻi island will bear the brunt of the swell, where waves will build to 30 to 40 feet along north facing shores, and 20 to 30 feet along exposed west facing shores.

North and west-facing shores of the Big Island are expected to see wave heights of 12 to 16 feet.

The latest swell closely follows a previous swell that was large enough to hold the iconic Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational surf contest in Waimea Bay on Oʻahu.