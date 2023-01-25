(BIVN) – There were 1,052 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down slightly from the 1,068 cases reported the week before. Of those, 120 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, a decrease from the 141 reported the week before.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are six (6) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.
- 96720 (Hilo) – 97 cases
- 96749 (Keaʻau) – 15 cases
- 96778 (Puna makai/Pāhoa) – 11 cases
- 96704 (South Kona) – 11 cases
- 96750 (Kealakekua) – 12 cases
- 96740 (Kona) – 35 cases
The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was at 4.2%, up slightly from the 4.1% that was reported the week before.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There was a small decrease in newly identified COVID-19 cases in both the State and County of Hawaiʻi this week, compared to the week before.