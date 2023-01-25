(BIVN) – There were 1,052 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down slightly from the 1,068 cases reported the week before. Of those, 120 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, a decrease from the 141 reported the week before.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are six (6) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 97 cases

(Hilo) – 97 cases 96749 (Keaʻau) – 15 cases

(Keaʻau) – 15 cases 96778 (Puna makai/Pāhoa) – 11 cases

(Puna makai/Pāhoa) – 11 cases 96704 (South Kona) – 11 cases

(South Kona) – 11 cases 96750 (Kealakekua) – 12 cases

(Kealakekua) – 12 cases 96740 (Kona) – 35 cases

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was at 4.2%, up slightly from the 4.1% that was reported the week before.