(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu has discontinued the High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, but is maintaining a High Surf Warning for west-facing shores until 6 p.m. this evening.

“Dangerously large breaking waves” of 8 to 12 feet are expected along the shores of Kona, as well as and North and South Kohala. The swell will slowly subside today and fall into advisory thresholds this evening, forecasters say.

“Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents,” the National Weather Service said. “Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.”