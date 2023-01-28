(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Watch for Hawaiʻi island, as heavy rains are possible this weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa until 6 p.m. HST on Sunday.

“A surface trough will act as a focus for heavy showers and thunderstorms over the Big Island through the weekend,” forecasters said. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an alert message on Saturday morning, saying:

All Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water in your vehicle or by foot; turn around don’t drown.

Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals.

Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

“The bulk of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts, but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where stream flow could also become elevated,” the National Weather Service noted.

A Flood Advisory was issued overnight, as heavy rain fell over areas of North Kohala and Kaʻū. The advisory was no longer in effect as of Saturday morning.

The deep moisture and instability could bring periods of wintry precipitation to Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, where temperatures are below freezing. Snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches are expected, and there is also the potential for ice accumulation.