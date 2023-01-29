Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Snow Covers Hawaiʻi Summits, Winter Storm Warning Continues
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - With deep moisture and instability over Hawaiʻi island, a Flood Watch also remains in effect for lower elevations.

Maunakea summit image courtesy a Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope webcam

(BIVN) – A Winter Storm Warning continues for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, where several inches of snow have already fallen.

A Flood Watch also remains in effect for the entire island of Hawaiʻi. The National Weather Service says deep moisture and instability “will increase over the Big Island through Monday afternoon.”

With temperatures at summits remaining below freezing, more periods of snow and ice are expected. Additional snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches are possible.

USGS webcam image of Mauna Loa’s Summit and Northeast Rift Zone from Mauna Kea

Maunakea rangers say the access road to the summit of Maunakea is currently closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station located at an elevation of 9,200 feet “due to snow and icy roads, high humidity, and below-freezing temperatures.”

USGS image from a temporary research camera positioned on the north rim of Mokuʻāweoweo, the summit caldera of Mauna Loa volcano by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.