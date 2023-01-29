(BIVN) – A Winter Storm Warning continues for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, where several inches of snow have already fallen.

A Flood Watch also remains in effect for the entire island of Hawaiʻi. The National Weather Service says deep moisture and instability “will increase over the Big Island through Monday afternoon.”

With temperatures at summits remaining below freezing, more periods of snow and ice are expected. Additional snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches are possible.

Maunakea rangers say the access road to the summit of Maunakea is currently closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station located at an elevation of 9,200 feet “due to snow and icy roads, high humidity, and below-freezing temperatures.”