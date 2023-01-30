(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has announced it will be holding another round of Household Hazardous Waste collection events in February.

Events are set for Hilo and Kona, starting this coming weekend. From a County news release:

Household Hazardous Waste collection events will be held between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations: Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center Parking Lot (entry via 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway). Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Waiākea High School Parking Lot B (entry via Po'okela Parkway, upper driveway off W. Kāwili Street). The County of Hawai'i's Department of Environmental Management holds these regular collection events, at no charge to the public, so households can conveniently dispose of acceptable household hazardous waste in a manner that protects both public health and the environment. Acceptable household hazardous waste includes automotive fluids, used batteries, fluorescent bulbs, and pesticides. For a more complete list of acceptable or unacceptable household hazardous waste, please visit our website at (hawaiizerowaste.org). The website includes other useful information on solid waste diversion and recycling. These events are for household-generated and self-hauled waste only. Business, government agency, non-profit agency, or farm wastes are prohibited by law. No latex paint, no electronic waste, and no tires will be accepted.

The County added that physical distancing rules will be in effect. “These rules are for your safety and the safety of the staff conducting these events,” the County explained. The rules are as follows:

Remain in your vehicle unless directed by authorized personnel.

Prior to arriving at the event, place your HHW items in your trunk or truck bed. Make sure your trunk can be unlocked or opened remotely. If you don’t have a trunk or truck bed, it is preferred that you place your materials in the unlocked and unoccupied backseat area.

Due to infection transmission hazard, all containers brought to the event will not be returned and should be disposable. If you want to keep your container, transfer the material into a safe disposable container prior to the event.

To minimize interactions, please label your HHW items (if possible) and make sure that your HHW items are easily distinguishable and separate from anything else in your trunk or truck bed.

6-foot physical distancing is required. Facial masks covering nose and mouth are recommended.

If you are under quarantine, feeling ill or showing symptoms of illness, please consider postponing your participation in our event or designate someone else to drop off your materials.

“Mahalo for your kōkua in keeping our island a clean and safe paradise,” the County stated.