(BIVN) – There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Hawaiʻi island summits, where snow already covers the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says mid-level moisture will bring additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches to the summits on Tuesday evening. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph.

“A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties,” the forecasters wrote. “Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.”

Rangers say the access road to the summit of Maunakea remains closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at an elevation of 9,200 feet due to ice and snow on the roadway.

Hikers are also unable to use the Humu’ula Trail to the summit due to aerial eradication activity by the Hawaiʻi DLNR’s Department of Forestry and Wildlife. The summit trail will re-open on Thursday morning.