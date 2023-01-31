(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is continuing to investigate several missing persons cases, all of whom are from the Puna District and went missing over the past few years.

Police provided this case information in a news release issued on Tuesday:

Hawaiʻi Police Department

on January 31, 2023 Hawaiʻi Police Departmenton January 31, 2023

Jarryd Lee Kalanihuli Ah Quin, age 37, was reported missing in early October 2019, (Report #: 19-078734), and has not been seen or heard from since. He was known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas.

Joseph David Smithey, age 54, was reported missing in late June 2021 (Report #: 21-052465); however, had not been seen since late May 2021, at his residence on Lehua Street, in Mountain View.

Jennifer Michelle Showen, age 41, was reported missing in early July 2022 (Report #: 22-058621), and has not been seen or heard from since. She was last seen at her residence on Ina Street, in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in Pahoa.

Over the course of these investigations, detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section have conducted countless interviews, completed forensic analysis of cellphone and financial records, and followed up on numerous tips from the public. Although not confirmed, police do suspect foul play may be involved in each of these cases.

Police ask anyone with information on any of these cases to please call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. They may also email tips and other information to unsolvedhomicides@hawaiicounty.gov.