(BIVN) – There were 766 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 1,052 cases reported the week before. Of those, 93 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 120 reported the week before.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.
- 96720 (Hilo) – 81 cases
- 2447 (Waimea) – 12 cases
- 96740 (Kona) – 34 cases
The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was at 3.5%, down from the 4.2% that was reported the week before.
