(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Hawaiʻi island overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

Freezing rain and snow is expected at the tops of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, with total snow accumulations of up to two inches possible.

“Moisture moving in from the east and southeast will extend to the summits overnight,” forecasters wrote, “where temperatures will be below freezing. While some snow is possible, freezing rain may bring the primary hazard.”

The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until noon on Monday, February 6th.