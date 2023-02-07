NOTE: This story will be updated with video from the police BWC.

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department has released body worn camera (BWC) video recorded during the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Friday, February 3, on Kumukoa Street in Hilo.

“Unfortunately, none of the BWCs captured the actual shooting,” reported Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz in a statement that accompanied the video release. “Whether this is due to an equipment malfunction, or simply because officers did not activate their cameras in time is part of our administrative investigation.”

Police shot 32-year-old Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero in the upper shoulder, after officers – responding to a report of an active vehicle theft from a residence – say the suspect ignored their commands and “was observed reaching into his waistband area, pulling out a dark-colored pistol, and turning his body towards the officers.”

Cachero was arrested and transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was treated and released. He was alter charged with an array of offenses including second-degree robbery and first-degree theft.

Here is the full statement from Chief Moszkowicz:

“There were several officers equipped with BWC at the scene. Most show officers directing traffic or coordinating with investigative units to respond to the scene. Unfortunately, none of the BWCs captured the actual shooting. Whether this is due to an equipment malfunction, or simply because officers did not activate their cameras in time is part of our administrative investigation. Investigators were able to recover a brief clip from a surveillance camera in the neighborhood that we are sharing with you today (in the first portion of the video). That video shows the suspect (in shorts) running around the front of a police car then away from police on the far sidewalk. As one of the officers spots the suspect reaching his waistband, he sho(u)ts to the other officers, “He’s reaching. He’s reaching for something.” Unfortunately, the video ends before the officers use of force occurs to the right of the frame.